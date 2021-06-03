First 90 degree temperature reached in Rockford; Several more to follow into the weekend

After a bit of a hazy start Thursday morning high temperatures were quick to rise from the low 50s, into the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon. The high temperature at Rockford reached 90 degrees for the first time this season – and it won’t be the last.

Partly cloudy skies remain this evening but cloud cover will increase as an upper level disturbance moves in from the north. Ongoing showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue moving southeast, likely weakening quite a bit before reaching the Stateline. Clouds are expected to increase, turning our skies mostly cloudy for a time overnight. There remains just a slim chance for an isolated shower overnight, but most will areas stay dry.

After a little bit of cloud cover Friday morning temperatures will rise quickly, reaching the low 80s by Noon. High temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s Friday afternoon, with the low 90s continuing for both Saturday and Sunday.