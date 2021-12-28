First accumulating snowfall of the season: Slick conditions through tonight

Well we look to have our first accumulating snowfall of the season moving its way through the Stateline through the day today. In anticipation of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that began around 9AM and lasts through the night tonight.

We saw snow showers begin right around 9am this morning, and the snow will continue to fall through the early part of the evening tonight. These snow showers will really pick up between 11AM and 3PM, and we could see snowfall rates of 0.5″ to 1.0″ per hour possible in this time period. Roads will quickly become slick and slushy, so make sure to take extra time to get where you need to go this afternoon and evening.

Overall, our weather impacts will be primarily focused on the early afternoon hours. We could also see some rain mixed in to the South. Overall, accumulations of around 1″-3″ are expected across our viewing area, with the lower amounts to the south and higher to the North where we could stay in all snow through the day.

Overall, this weather system will cause slick conditions through the evening tonight, so take it slow out there and make sure to drive safely! For details on the full forecast, watch the video below.