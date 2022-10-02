Temperatures will take quite the tumble following a couple cold fronts late week bringing high temperatures down into the upper 40s/low 50s Friday afternoon, with overnight lows fall at, or below, freezing. It’s likely many locations will experience their first Fall freeze later in the week.

A blocking high pressure system over the country will keep many across the Great Lakes and Midwest dry with highs warming back into the low 70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be cool, but seasonable, for this time of year.

A cold front moving across the Stateline Wednesday will cause cloud cover to increase, especially Wednesday evening, and may even bring an isolated shower or two. Temperatures won’t fall too fast behind Wednesday’s cold front, only down into the low 50s Wednesday night. An even stronger cold front, with a bigger push of cold air, will arrive Thursday afternoon pushing temperatures down into the 30s Thursday night. Highs Friday may even struggle to reach 50 degrees!

Dry air is quick to follow Thursday’s cold front, although a sprinkle or isolated shower may be possible. North winds will also increase Thursday making it feel a lot colder during the afternoon and evening. As high pressure settles in over the central Plains Friday night, winds will ease and temperatures will tumble. Overnight lows are expected to drop near, if not below, freezing Saturday morning. Little recovery is expected Saturday afternoon with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 50s. A hard freeze is not expected to be widespread, but if winds calm enough it’s possible that some of the more typical colder locations could fall into the upper 20s.