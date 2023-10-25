We have seen a few frosts so far this fall but not a hard freeze yet. Temperatures a few weeks ago made it down to 29 degrees but the first hard freeze occurs when temperatures reach below 28 degrees, that is expected to happen Sunday night.

Our first fall freeze may be hard to believe with how warm temperatures were yesterday afternoon. We broke the previous record that was set back in 1963 by reaching 81 degrees at the airport Tuesday afternoon. Today was cooler with daytime highs only reaching the mid 60s across most of the Stateline, but not as cool as what we will see this weekend and especially for Halloween.

Heavier rain will return overnight into Thursday. Roughly between 0.75-1.50″ of rainfall can be expected during that timeframe. A few areas could achieve heavier totals with pockets of heavy rain anticipated.

We do have a few warmer days ahead before the big cool down. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon and into the lower 70s Friday. By Saturday temperatures drop about 20 degrees into the lower 50s, a few areas likely only reaching the upper 40s. By Sunday the mid 40s are in the forecast and then early into the work week temperatures drop into the upper 30s/lower 40s.