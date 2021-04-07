First round of rain moves out; Second round moves in Wednesday evening

The first round of rain and thunderstorms moved in earlier this afternoon, but weakened quite a bit running into a little more stable air over northwest and north-central Illinois. Thunderstorms did erupt south and southeast of the immediate area, and further north in southeast Wisconsin mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Those storms and rain showers have now moved out leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy sky for the remainder of the evening. A few showers have developed between Beloit and Janesville along I-39, and are moving almost due north. Quite a bit of clearing has taken place west of Rockford which will allow temperatures to rebound a little from the cooling that took place earlier today.

Our skies won’t stay dry for too long tonight as a second wave of thunderstorms is expected to move in late this evening. A line of thunderstorms stretching from Iowa to Missouri, moving into west-central Illinois, will continue to lift northeast Wednesday evening. These are expected to reach the Stateline between 8pm and 10pm. Our atmosphere has become a little more stable following the rain activity from earlier in the day, and our instability is expected to decrease by sunset. So with that, our overall severe threat from the second round of rain is looking low. We’ll keep an eye, though, on the storms as they move in, in the event a few stronger ones develop with wind and hail.

Scattered showers will then continue into Thursday morning, lasting through the end of the week. Low pressure will be slow to move which will keep the rain chances around through Friday evening. A secondary low is then forecast to move in Saturday afternoon and could bring us our next chance for showers, and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms.