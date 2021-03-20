First Week of Spring to Bring 60’s and Showers

The spring season began with plenty of sunshine, though spring showers are not far behind.

The Stateline saw near perfect weather to ring in the official spring season on Saturday. Highs across the area hit the middle to upper 50’s with the city of Rockford reaching 59°. In addition to the mild temperatures, a large system of high pressure kept skies cloud-free for the entire day. Temperatures will warm even further through the end of the weekend, but the next chance for rain is right around the corner as well.

As the previously mentioned system of high pressure moves further to the east of the Stateline, winds will remain southerly with a tightening pressure gradient expected to bring breezy conditions through Sunday. These winds will pull a plume of low-mid level moisture up into the Midwest promoting increasing cloud cover through the day. However, they will also help to bring temperatures up into the lower, potentially middle, 60’s. Clouds will continue to build through the night and into Monday ahead of a system of low pressure spinning up in the central Plains. Continued southerly flow will provide highs in the 60’s again on Monday. This approaching storm system will bring the Stateline its first chance for some spring showers.

The center of this storm will miss us to the west and northwest and so should rain that will be forming on either side of the storm’s warm front. However, showers present in the system’s warm sector and along the cold front will likely fall on the Stateline. Poor instability and weak wind shear profiles keep the chance of thunderstorms rather low although pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are likely. Widespread rain through most of Tuesday will be followed by lingering scattered showers which could potentially last as late as midday on Wednesday. As of Saturday evening, forecast models are predicting over a half of an inch of rainfall as a result of this event.