Fall officially started early Saturday morning but temperatures during the afternoon felt anything but fall-like as highs area-wide warmed into the low 80s. Sunday has been another warm Fall afternoon with temperatures inching back near 80 degrees, currently sitting at 80 degrees in Rockford as of 4pm.

A delay in both cloud cover and rain showers have been a big contributor to the warmth this afternoon as drier air has won over any precipitation that has tried to develop. We will maintain a partly sunny sky through the rest of the afternoon with temperatures possibly warming another couple degrees over the next hour or two. A slow increase in moisture ahead of a rather slow moving upper-level low will help keep some cloud cover around Sunday night and the chance for a shower or two. But with little instability the prospects for anything widespread remains on the lower end.

Temperatures Monday *could* be lower than they were Sunday afternoon, but only if cloud cover increases. If we do end up seeing more sunshine than forecast, then highs could easily warm back into the upper 70s once again.

The upper low is, however, forecast to dip southeast across Iowa and Illinois late Monday night and Tuesday. With that we should see an increase in cloud cover and a better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms lasting through Wednesday. Beyond Wednesday, temperatures are expected to warm once again, possibly reaching near 80 degrees to round out September and welcome in October.