Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of the Stateline Monday Evening

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Rock County in southern Wisconsin until 6:45pm, as well as for Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties until 8:15pm. Heavy rainfall developed over the Stateline Monday afternoon producing between one to three inches of rain across the warned areas. There have been some reports of street flooding, but so far no major flooding has been observed.
The good news, the majority of the heavy rain has moved out – although is still impacting parts of McHenry County. Scattered thunderstorms are still possible through about sunset, with only isolated thunderstorms during the overnight. Overnight lows won’t fall too much during the night, dipping into the low 70s by Tuesday morning.