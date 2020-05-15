Flash Flood Warning Issued

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for DeKalb and southern McHenry counties until 4:45am Friday morning. Radar indicated heavy rain producing thunderstorms moving over areas that have already received significant rainfall from Thursday morning, with radar estimates of two inches of rain falling.

Flash flooding is either ongoing or is about to occur shortly as the heavy rain continues. Those in the effected area should be prepared to seek shelter to higher ground if flash flooding occurs. There are reports of flooding further to the southwest in Dixon, as well as in Amboy from earlier storms.