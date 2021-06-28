Flash Flood Watch issued as heavy downpours continue for some

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of northern Illinois lasting through Tuesday evening as heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms will continue to lift up from the south.

Unfortunately the rain won’t be widespread, but rather localized as southwest flow in our jet stream continues to pull moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico. Widely scattered showers have occurred through parts of the region, remaining mostly south of the Rockford metro the last few days.

With the stationary boundary to the south Monday thunderstorms were quick to develop over central Illinois. Those storms, while weakening, continue to lift north and northeast Monday evening providing us with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some of the showers earlier in the afternoon actually produced a few funnel clouds over Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb counties, although no tornado threat is present.

The stationary boundary becomes a warm front Monday night, lifting north into Wisconsin Tuesday morning. This may help to shift the more scattered activity further north as it has been focused a bit more south of Rockford the last couple of days.

Expect more of the same Tuesday afternoon; scattered showers and thunderstorms – some which will have heavy rainfall which could produce rainfall totals near an inch, or so. A cold front comes through Wednesday morning which will push some of the moisture a little further south, but the thunderstorm threat will continue into Thursday. A drier air mass will follow which will give us a break from some of the humidity heading into Friday and Saturday. As for the Fourth of July weekend, right now looks like it should remain mostly dry. However, a cut-off low may be slow to leave the Great Lakes and if that occurs then the shower activity could extend into Friday and Saturday.