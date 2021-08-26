Flash Flood Watch Issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess Counties

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect for Carroll and Jo Daviess counties starting at 10 PM Thursday and continuing through Friday morning. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur. This threat stems from developing thunderstorms to our west, northwest that will likely slowly drift into part of the viewing area along a stationary front.

Due to the storms moving so slowly, there exists a threat for heavy rain that could lead to flooding in the areas covered by the watch.

As the National Weather Service always says, if you see a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown.

Tune in Thursday evening and Friday morning for your First Warn Weather to get updates on this flash flood threat.