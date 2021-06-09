Heavy rainfall causing flash flooding for parts of northwest Illinois

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Carroll County in northwest Illinois until 3:30 Thursday morning. Thunderstorms quickly developed along a lake breeze pushing west as winds moved in off of Lake Michigan.

This lake breeze provided the forcing mechanism for thunderstorms to develop, feeding off of the heat, moisture and instability from the afternoon. Rain reports of 2-3 inches have been recorded in/around Mt. Carroll Wednesday evening, leading to some localized flash flooding in parts of the area.

The storm itself has weakened but the flooding may still be ongoing until receding a bit in the next few hours. If you come across a flooded roadway, especially now that it is dark remember to ‘turn around, don’t drown’. Never drive through a flooded roadway.