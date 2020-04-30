Flood Warning Issued for the Kishwaukee River

I wouldn't put the rain gear away just yet. The same storm system that brought scattered thunderstorms to the Stateline on Tuesday, will be behind shower chances we see today.

To get into "the why", we'll have to take a gander higher up in the atmosphere, roughly 16,000 to 18,000 feet up. A slow moving mid-level low is pivoting across the Midwest, while the surface low is currently parked on top of northern Illinois. The mid-level low is going to become what we call "closed off" from flow in the mid-levels by the time it reaches the Great Lakes region. In meteorological terms, a closed off low typically means that there it is incapable of being steered by the mid-level flow. With this low then sitting just to our east, and nothing to steer it away, this is going to place the Stateline in a prime spot for rain chances.