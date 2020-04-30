Flood Warning Issued for the Kishwaukee River

A Flood Warning has been issued for a portion of the Kishwaukee River near Perryville in Winnebago County from Thursday evening through Friday evening. Current river stage is at 9.8ft with flood stage at 12ft. Minor flooding is forecast within the next 24 hours.
According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to rise above flood stage by Thursday evening and continue to rise near 12.4ft by Friday morning. It is then forecast to drop below flood stage by Friday evening. At 12ft the river will begin to inundate Baumann Park in Cherry Valley.