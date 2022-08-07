We are starting Sunday morning off very busy with heavy rain continuing to move through the Stateline. Eastern Jo Daviess County and Stephenson County are under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:15am Sunday morning. The entire Stateline is under a Flood Watch through Monday morning.

Just like the start of our weekend Saturday morning, there are once again visibility issues out there early Sunday morning so be careful out there. This is due to the rain moving in the Stateline. Areas like Galena are under a mile of visibility.

A lot of heavy rainfall has occurred over the last several hours with places like Galena, Monroe, Freeport, and Rockford all picking up more than an inch of rain already. At the Chicago Rockford International Airport we are actually almost up to 2 inches of rain as of 6:15am Sunday morning. Widespread showers will continue through Sunday morning and then they will become a bit more scattered during the afternoon. Isolated showers will remain in the forecast through Sunday night with another round ramping up by Monday morning.

Yesterday temperatures were very hot and we had a heat advisory. Luckily, we are going to see temperatures come down a little bit but it is a warm start to the day with temperatures currently in the lower 70s early Sunday morning.

Temperatures across the Stateline will make it up into the lower to mid 80s Sunday but higher dew points stick around. Like your First Warn Weather Team was saying yesterday, if you’re heading out for any Stateline activities like the last day of the Ogle County fair, still be careful with the storms in the area today. Overnight Sunday, temperatures will once again stay warm in the lower 70s.

Winds will be between 15-20mph for most areas Sunday but a few areas will hit 25mph during the afternoon. Another somewhat breezy day can be expected.

We will see a bit of a cooler air mass move in to start the work week off. Temperatures will only be in the lower 80s most days this week.