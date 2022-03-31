For some Thursday morning it looked a little more like a winter wonderland as sticking snow came down across the Stateline, adding up to just over an inch in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Further south, steady snow also fell but didn’t stick.

While the snow did lighten up for a time during the afternoon, another low shifting in from the north Thursday evening will keep the chance for flurries and light snow showers through much of the evening, with clearing skies expected by early Friday morning. The snow coming down now will remain mostly light, but a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces, especially now with temperatures dipping closer to freezing, is possible.

Temperatures will remain steady in the low to mid 30s Thursday evening before dipping into the mid 20s Friday morning. High pressure moving through the Midwest will give us more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures Friday ahead of another fast moving storm system that’ll bring the potential for another round of snow and rain late Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday morning’s precipitation type will depend on the overall track of the tightly wound low pressure system. A track north of the state line would give us a little more rain, while a track further south would give us a better chance for snow. Snow totals could add up to another inch, mostly on grassy surfaces, during that time.