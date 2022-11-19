It is a bitterly cold start to our Saturday as temperatures have fallen back into the teens, but wind chills have settled into the single digits. Winds have been gusty from the west, now shifting around to the southwest early Saturday. This is ahead of yet another cold front that’ll swing through mid-morning, passing to our east by the afternoon.

Skies did clear briefly during the overnight, but cloud cover has been quick to move in leaving our skies mostly cloudy. As the cold front moves in mid-morning, flurries and scattered snow showers are expected to develop across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Little to no accumulation is expected, but the gusty wind could cause visibility to lower a bit as the snow is falling. Visibility has fallen out west in Iowa where the snow is currently falling. Also, with temperatures in the 20s any snow that does fall is more likely to stick to surfaces. This may cause some concerns for travel as roads could be a little slick later today and evening.

Once the cold front passes, flurries can be expected throughout the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low teens under a partly cloudy sky. Wind chills early Sunday will fall below zero briefly, before warming slightly by the afternoon.