Breezy southeast winds Tuesday afternoon warmed temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s, with Rockford reaching 40 degrees. A cold front moving through the Stateline Tuesday evening will bring with it just a wind shift to the west, as well as an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop to the mid and upper 20s.

Winds will then pick up from the West during the day Wednesday with highs reaching the mid and upper 30s. The air mass following the first cold front is still somewhat mild, which is why temperatures won’t fall too much for Wednesday afternoon. A second, and stronger, cold front will pass through the Midwest during the afternoon and evening bringing temperatures Wednesday night down into the upper teens and low 20s. With that second cold front, instability increases a little more during the afternoon and evening and that could lead to a few snow flurries, or even light snow showers, during that time. Mixed in with the snow flurries there could also be a few light rain showers, or drizzle, as surface temperatures remain briefly above freezing.

Accumulations are not expected and impacts to the afternoon and evening commutes should be relatively minimal. However, visibility could drop under some of the flurries/light snow for a time during the afternoon.