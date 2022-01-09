Flurries/light snow possible early Monday; Could cause some slick spots for the early morning commute

The freezing drizzle and fog from Saturday afternoon and evening ended Saturday night, but the residual ice still had an impact on area sidewalks, side roads, parking lots and back decks as temperatures fell from the low 30s early Sunday morning, down into the teens during the afternoon. Sunday’s weather was much improved, but cold, despite the sunshine throughout the day.

Clear skies are set to continue through the rest of Sunday evening ahead of a quick moving clipper system that’ll pass just to the south of northern Illinois late Sunday night. While not a lot of moisture will accompany the clipper, there may be just enough forcing in the atmosphere to allow some flurries or light snow to develop during the overnight. If any snow does occur, it’s not going to be much – perhaps a dusting to a few tenths of an inch – but it will be very fluffy given surface temperatures holding steady in the single digits.

The cold air mass also means that whatever does end up falling will stick right away to any untreated (and perhaps some treated) surfaces. This *could* pose an issue for the early morning commute as most of this looks to occur before 7am. Once the clipper passes mid-morning Monday, skies will clear as high pressure moves in from the northwest. The reinforcing northwest wind will continue to hold high temperatures in the low to mid teens, with wind chills in the single digits for much of the afternoon. Temperatures Monday night will fall below zero once again, with wind chills Tuesday morning dropping as low as -10 to -15 degrees.