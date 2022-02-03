Clouds and flurries return Friday

Temperatures Thursday afternoon struggled to warm beyond the 20 degree mark, only reaching 20 degrees in Rockford. Brisk northwest winds kept wind chills in the low single digits for much of the afternoon, now falling below zero Thursday evening. Wind chills will once again drop close to -10 degrees Friday morning, as the low falls to 2 degrees.

High pressure moving in from the northwest helped to clear out some of the cloud cover from the large storm system stretching from the southern Plains all the way into the northeast. Lake effect snow has also been ongoing, now impacting southeast Wisconsin. Cloud cover from the lake is also filtering back in, turning skies mostly cloudy east and south of Rockford.

Skies will remain partly cloudy through Friday morning but cloud cover will increase by late morning as a fast moving clipper system moves in from the northwest. Winds will briefly shift around to the west Friday ahead of the system, bringing temperatures into the low 20s for the afternoon. As a cold front nears the Stateline a few light snow flurries will be possible during the afternoon and early evening. No accumulations are expected, but a dusting may possible in some locations – especially east and northeast of Rockford. As high pressure moves in Friday night skies will begin to clear, leaving us with a mostly clear sky Saturday morning.