Flurries/Light Snow Showers Overnight

The day started off with plenty of sunshine warming temperatures once again above average, in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds were quick to roll in, however, during the afternoon and evening. These clouds developing ahead of a fast moving ‘clipper-type’ system currently moving through the Upper Midwest.
A few flurries or even light snow showers will be possible overnight, but no accumulation is expected. The air mass overhead is currently dry and this will limit just how much wintry precipitation makes it down near the surface. Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy through Tuesday afternoon with highs warming into the mid 30s, still a little above average. A strong cold front will move through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Tuesday evening and this could bring few flurries during that time.