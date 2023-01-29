Cloud cover was quick to fill back in across northern Illinois Sunday afternoon and evening, leading to flurries and light snow showers across parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

The radar has become a little more active over the last couple of hours, highlighting flurries and light snow showers south of Rockford. There may be a few steadier flurries falling south of I-88 and US-30. No more than a dusting is expected, but there may be a little more in southern Lee and DeKalb counties Monday morning.

Current visibility observations haven’t shown much in the way of increased activity; all report visibility at 10 miles, but with temperatures in the teens anything that does comes down will stick. This may cause some icy and slick conditions Monday morning. Flurries are expected to last through Monday morning with clouds slowly clearing by the afternoon. Take it slow during the morning as there may be some impacts to the morning commute.