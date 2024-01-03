Wednesday morning started a little slick for some following freezing drizzle Tuesday night. The freezing drizzle ended early Wednesday, but slick conditions remained until temperatures warmed above 32 degrees.

Unfortunately, we didn’t see much sunshine during the afternoon – although clouds did thin out enough to make it a little brighter. High temperatures warmed into the low to mid-30s.

An upper-level disturbance moving through Wisconsin will continue to dive south, impacting southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois through Wednesday evening. Flurries and light snow showers have formed to the north and will continue to move south with the disturbance. This will bring a few flurries into the region through the evening, but little to no accumulations are expected. Visibility may drop in some locations as the flurries move through. Cloudy skies are expected into Thursday morning with some clearing taking place during the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the low 30s with overnight lows dropping into the low 20s.