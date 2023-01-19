We did see quite a bit of rain yesterday into the early morning for many across the Stateline Thursday. But as we got later into the afternoon, we did switch over to mainly snow showers mixed in with some of that rain.

This system did bring some accumulating snow further to the Northwest. Places closer to Dubuque and Madison received closer to 2″ of snow, with even higher amounts across Northern Iowa into Minnesota.

If this seems like this has been a pattern this year, where it seems like the bulk of the snow almost always missed the area. We have only seen two days this season with more than an inch of snow, with the most recent coming just before Christmas. So far this season, we have only seen just over 6″ of snow, while we should have seen closer to 18″ through this date, leaving us around 12″ short for this season.

We could see a few lingering flurries through the night tonight, so keep an eye out for some slick spots as temperatures fall back below freezing. Temperatures tomorrow do not rebound very far, only reaching the freezing mark under mostly cloudy skies.

Winds are gusty through the night and tomorrow, close to 25 miles per hour. Winds do not calm back down until late Friday.

Our next weather system comes in late Saturday night, bringing another chance for snow. Accumulations will likely be light, but with temperatures holding near or below freezing for a few days leading up to this system, we will still have to watch for slick spots.

The cooler weather sticks around a bit longer, with the longer-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favoring below normal temperatures for the last few days of January leading into the first couple days of February.

While we are cooler this week, we are still warmer than our normal high of 29° all through the middle of next week. A few chances for snow roll through as well, with the first coming late Saturday night into Sunday, and the second coming Tuesday into Wednesday.