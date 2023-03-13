Snowy Stretch:

It took a while, but our friend Mr. Winter finally brought a stretch of weather snow-lovers to enjoy here in the Stateline. In fact, the two areas of low pressure that were responsible for this stretch brought Rockford both it’s highest daily snowfall total for the winter season (6.8″) and the snowiest 3-day stretch in March since 2002.

Moving forward, we’re not out of the woods just yet. Snow chances persist into the beginning of the work week thanks to the close-proximity of this storm system.

Flurries Monday:

Moisture swinging onto the backside of this past weekend’s winter storm will keep our skies mostly cloudy from start to finish today. It may also result in a round of scattered flurries, especially during the first half of the day. This may be enough to leave behind extremely minor accumulations (< 0.5″).

Today’s cloud cover and rather chilly north to northwesterly breeze will severely limit highs to the low 30s. Wind chills will end up even lower, struggling to climb out of the teens this afternoon. Cloud cover kicks off the night, with clearing taking place as we enter the early stages of Tuesday. This of course will heighten the cooling process, allow temperatures to fall into the middle teens. In a similar fashion to Monday morning, wind chills will be an issue, with values registering in the single-digits.

Sunshine Returns:

High pressure will move into all levels of the atmosphere for Tuesday, resulting in plenty of afternoon sunshine. Despite the sun’s return, winds for a majority of the day will remain out of the north, restricting highs again to the 30s. The location of this high pressure system will play a key role into the warming trend that occurs into the mid portions of the work week.

Overnight into Wednesday, winds will take a turn to the south and southwest, allowing highs Wednesday to approach the 50-degree mark. Another seasonably mild day is on tap Thursday. However, it’ll be far less pleasant as we are set to deal with another strong storm system that swings in from the central plains.

As of this morning, forecast models place us on the warmer side of the low’s center. Meaning, rain will be the primary precipitation type Thursday, transitioning to a mix on Friday as much cooler air filters in. It wouldn’t be out of the question if a few rumbles of thunder were heard, especially during the afternoon and evening Thursday. Severe weather on the other hand is not likely. Temperatures look to fall following the passage of a strong cold front Friday morning, from the upper 40s to the low 30s. Buckle up folks!