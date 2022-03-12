If you took a quick glance outside earlier today, you might have thought to yourself that it looked pretty warm outside, as we were under quite a bit of sunshine for the afternoon. Stronger West winds kept temperatures and wind chills much colder than it looked though, as temperatures only get up into the mid 20s. Overnight tonight, the chill continues as temperatures get down into the upper teens, only a few degrees lower than the afternoon high.

Those temperatures will really increase through the night tonight and into tomorrow, getting to be nearly 30 degrees warmer tomorrow than it was today.

With those colder temperatures tonight comes a slight chance for some snow flurries overnight tonight, mainly after midnight.

Any snow that does fall will not stick around long as temperatures will warm into the 40s for the afternoon. We will still be dealing with a light Southwesterly breeze, but it will not affect the temperature feel very much.

Those warmer temperatures will hang with us for the rest of this week and into next, with more than a few days in a row reaching the 50s and 60s. There is a slight chance for some rain Monday night and then again Thursday into Friday.

