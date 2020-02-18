Fog Continues to Thicken as Low Pressure Moves Closer

President's Day across the Stateline is starting off with a quick burst of snow as a developing low pressure roams over the Midwest. While snow accumulations are going to be minor, it could be enough to make roads a tad bit slick. Areas off towards to the north and northwest are currently under Winter Weather Advisories, as they could experience higher totals. Before you head out the door this morning, be sure to grab the rain gear. Once you make it onto the roads, plan on slick conditions and reduced visibility as these snow showers push on through. Temperatures to start out are in the lower 30s, but the below freezing temperatures won't last long. The good news is, this is the only day of the work-week that will be problematic weather conditions.

The threat for wintry weather will begin to wrap up around the noontime hour. Temperatures at this point should be far enough above freezing to result in the snow transitioning into a chilly rain. It all has to do with the track of this system. Since the mid-level flow in the atmosphere will help track this low over the Stateline area, this will result in warmer temperature being pulled in allowing the changeover to occur. Highs today will top out around the upper 30s. Widespread rain will be expected at first before activity becomes more scattered late this afternoon, towards the evening commute. There will be pockets of moderate rain possible through the afternoon. That's why it would be very important to have an umbrella on hand, especially if you are heading out to lunch, or for when you are driving home later today. If you do have to muddle your way through a workday, a lull in shower activity looks likely for the evening commute.