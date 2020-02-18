Fog Continues to Thicken as Low Pressure Moves Closer

UPDATE: A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued to include Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties until 4am Tuesday. Dense fog will make travel difficult, especially during the overnight and early morning. Use caution and take it slow in the fog, especially with the wet roads.
Dense fog has developed Monday evening as low pressure moves into eastern Iowa, dropping visibility under a mile in many locations. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until Midnight for Carroll and Whiteside counties, but may be expanded further as the fog continues to thicken.
Widely scattered showers and snow showers will continue through about Midnight. Once the center of the low passes between 2am-4am, surface winds will shift around to the northwest. This will bring down a drier air mass helping improve visibility through sunrise Tuesday. There may still be some patchy dense fog in some spots through the morning, but conditions should begin to improve by the morning commute. Skies will gradually clear with the incoming dry air during the afternoon as northwest winds gust in around 25 mph.