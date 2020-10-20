Fog expected to follow drizzle and light showers Tuesday evening

A weak area of low pressure now moving across northern Illinois will continue to spread drizzle and light showers for much of the area, as thunderstorms have been occurring further down state. The rain coming down now won’t amount to much, likely only a few hundredths of an inch when all said and done.
As moisture continues to be pulled northward with the advancing low, fog will develop reducing visibility for a time during the evening. Fog has already started to move in over northwest Illinois as most of the rain has now moved a bit further to the east. Dense fog is not expected area wide but visibility in a few locations, especially further west in Iowa, has dropped under a mile. As our skies remain cloudy through the evening this could create some issues for those traveling. The low is expected to pull further east after Midnight, with visibility improving by Wednesday morning.