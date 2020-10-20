Fog expected to follow drizzle and light showers Tuesday evening

The big story yesterday - much of the Stateline area seeing it's first flakes of the season. Accumulations were higher out west, where places near Des Moines, Iowa picked up an astonishing 6-10". However, we ended up on the lighter side of the spectrum, as the Rockford airport observed a trace of snow. Now, that doesn't sound like all that much. But it's pretty significant when you look at the record books. Yesterday's trace of snow marked the 4th straight year that we've experienced our first flakes during the month of October. Well ahead of schedule, as Rockford's average first snow of any measurement typically occurs on November 2nd. Fortunately, we did get to see some of that fresh snow melt away during the evening. If you have any leftover this morning, temperatures this afternoon should help with that problem.

Following yesterday's mix of rain and snow, skies overnight remained mostly cloudy. But that didn't stop the chill from creeping back into the Stateline. Temperatures for those who stepped out the door early today dipped into the low 30s. However, this is the time of the year when we start to factor in the wind chill. And with a light wind out of the north and northeast this morning, wind chills have dropped into the upper 20s. So, before you head off to school or work this morning, be sure to put on that jacket or hoodie. These chilly winds out of the northeast are expected to shift to the southeast by this afternoon. In doing so, may become a bit breezy. But those "warmer" winds will help high temperatures eclipse the 50° mark this afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy, ahead of a quick moving low-pressure system that will bring rain chances late in the day.