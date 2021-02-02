Fog overnight Tuesday could lead to icy spots Wednesday morning

Incoming high pressure Tuesday evening will help to clear out the cloud cover that is currently present over portions of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Winds will also turn light under the clear sky, setting the stage for fog to develop by Wednesday morning.

Patchy ground fog developed for some early Tuesday, along with quite a bit of a frost. Conditions will be even more favorable for widespread fog development by Wednesday morning. With temperatures falling into the low teens and upper single digits, icy spots are going to be possible with the fog during the morning. This means bridges and overpasses, as well as parking lots and sidewalks could become very slick during the morning commute. The fog may last through mid-morning Wednesday which could hold temperatures down in a few locations. Right now, highs should warm back up near 30 degrees.

Winds will be increasing from the southeast during the afternoon which should promote a little more mixing, getting rid of the fog by that time. However, clouds are going to be on the increase ahead of our next storm system that’ll bring us another round of wintry weather for Thursday.