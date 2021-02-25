Fog possible late Thursday night – Could become dense before sunrise Friday

Cloud cover has been streaming through the skies south of Rockford Thursday afternoon thanks to a storm system moving across the southern Plains. Those clouds will continue to sink south through the evening, leaving clear skies for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin overnight.

Snow melt has really ramped up the last couple of days with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s and low 40s, and overnight lows a couple nights only dropping to the mid 30s. Moisture has increased in the lowest levels of the atmosphere due to the melting snow, and the added moisture could lead to a better chance for fog to develop during the night.

High pressure moving in from the Plains Thursday evening will slide through central Illinois Thursday night. The combination of the light winds, clear skies and low level moisture will lead to fog likely developing after about 8pm or 9pm, lasting through Friday morning. The fog could become dense at times with visibility falling to under a mile or two before daybreak. Temperatures will also be starting off in the upper teens and low 20s, so freezing fog may be possible. Some of the fog may last through mid-morning, but partly cloudy skies are expected during the afternoon Friday.