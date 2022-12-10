It was a gloomy day outside today with plenty of clouds and even some light drizzle coming down at times. It was also a pretty foggy afternoon and that continues to be the case into the evening tonight. Our Skytrack cameras across the area are showing some pretty foggy conditions with visibilities dropping below 5 miles and some spots below 1 mile of visibility.

As of 6PM, the worst visibilities were to the North. But conditions will improve through the night tonight.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for our counties across Southern Wisconsin, as we expect fog to be a bit denser there. This advisory lasts until midnight, with visibilities improving from there forward.

The rest of the evening tonight continues to be a bit foggy, with temperatures only falling a couple degrees from where they are now.

Tomorrow, we are close to where we were again today as we hold onto the chill and gloom, but we should stay clear of any precipitation.

Futurecast shows the cloudy skies through the night tonight, but any chances for precipitation slowly diminish into the day tomorrow. We will eventually see some breaks in the clouds, but those do not really come in until Monday.

We stay clear of precipitation through Monday night before our next weather system comes in for Tuesday and Wednesday. We likely will be in between some severe weather to the deep south and heavy snow in the northern plains. This would mean a good soaking rain for us, with some blustery conditions Tuesday into Wednesday.

As far as rain totals, we could be looking at close to an inch of precipitation possible during that time as well. Not yet looking like a flooding risk, but something to watch for.

Some much cooler air filters in behind the system into the middle and end of December as well, with the Climate Prediction Center outlook slightly favoring below normal temperatures during that time. This could lead to a slightly higher chance of seeing a White Christmas locally, so this spells potentially good news for snow lovers!

In the meantime, we are dry for Sunday and Monday before our next weather system for the middle of the week. Temperatures look to remain slightly above average until then.