Foggy Friday Morning, Summer-Like Feel Sticks Around into the Weekend

Toasty Thursday:

For the 25th time this year, the Chicago-Rockford International Airport saw it’s daily high temperature climb past the 90-degree mark. If you’re keeping score, this put us 10 90-degree days over what we typically see on average for the entire year. Following another foggy start to the day, temperatures look to quickly climb into the afternoon, making for a hot and steamy end to the work week.

Foggy AM Commute:

Dense fog has once again become a part of our morning routine. Only two counties in our forecast area, McHenry County in N. Illinois and Walworth County in S. Wisconsin, are under a Dense Fog Advisoryuntil 8AM. But if you plan on heading out the door early this morning, plan on taking extra time for your travels. Dense fog will be patchy, meaning it will be dense in one area and not so dense in another. Once the sun really begins to warm things up, the dense fog will lift, leaving us with mixed sunshine.

Very Summer-Like Afternoon:

Really, the forecast today is very similar to the weather we had yesterday. The sunshine, along with a decent southeast wind, will make it feel hot and very humid by the afternoon, with highs in the low 90s. The heat and humidity may lead to a late-day shower or thunderstorm, especially to the east of I-39. Otherwise, today remains fairly dry. The thunderstorm threat today remains well to the west and northwest along a cold front. As that frontal boundary approaches, clouds will increase overnight, leading to a better chance for showers and thunderstorms into Saturday morning.

Fair Forecast:

If you plan on going to the Winnebago County Fair this weekend, Saturday will be the more rainy of the two days. Early on in the day, thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds. Once we actually get the cold front to pass through the Stateline, which should be early to mid afternoon, conditions look to quiet down, cool down, and become less humid for Sunday.

The end of the weekend features a small break from the grueling heat and humidity, as highs top out in the mid 80s. With dew points in the mid to upper 50s, it’s going to be very comfortable afternoon to head to the fair. All I have to say is take it all in. Because with southwest winds returning, the forecast will become hot and humid again starting Monday.