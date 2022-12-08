Foggy Once Again:

With our temperature and dew point values relatively close to one another, our day is starting off once again with a little bit of fog. While it may not be as thick as the fog we had Wednesday morning, the potential for dense fog is still not out of the question. Freezing fog will also be a possibility considering that we have sub-freezing temperatures in place. All in all, allow for extra travel time this morning.

Next Storm System:

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed areas stretching from the Nebraska Panhandle to S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. Nothing for our neck of the woods at the moment as most of our Thursday believe it or not will feature mainly dry conditions. With that being said, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out during the afternoon as we wait for the main round of precipitation to arrive.

Timing It Out:

Precipitation chances ramp up during the mid to late evening hours, likely starting out as a mix of rain and snow. Much of the night in fact features a chance for mixed precipitation. However, there will be periods in which we will see the precipitation primarily falling as a chilly rain.

Temperatures for most will remain above the 32° mark into Friday morning. But colder air wrapping in around the low could result in a switchover to a wet snow for those who live along and north of highway 20. Minor accumulations will be possible but will likely stick to grassy and elevated surfaces. In S. Wisconsin an inch or two could fall, with lesser amounts to the south.

Although we’re not expecting much, it will still be important to implement extra time in your morning routine for travel. Things look to rap up early Friday afternoon, with skies remaining mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day. Temperatures on Friday will warm to right around 40 degrees. There is another chance for some rain and snow Saturday afternoon and evening with drier skies for Sunday.