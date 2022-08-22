Very Wet August:

The Stateline has seen an excessive amount of rainfall since the month of August began. As of this morning, the month to date rainfall total sits at 7.36″, which is now ranked 3rd for wettest Augusts on record for the Rockford Airport. Thankfully, the faucet turns off for the early portions of the week as high pressure takes control of our atmosphere. But each day does look to start off with a round of patchy dense fog.

Foggy Morning:

When the low-level moisture left behind by this weekend’s rainfall combines with clear skies and light/calm surface winds, this creates a conducive environment for fog to develop.

While the nature of this morning’s fog doesn’t look to become widespread, a few of our local airports are registering visibility at or below 1 mile. To be safe, give yourself a little extra time this morning for travel. Also, it’s important to remember to use your low beams headlights as well as to leave plenty of distance between you and the cars in front of you to account for any sudden stops or changes.

Dry Start to the Week:

Once the fog lets up, a sun-filled morning sky will give way to a few fair-weather cumulus clouds by the afternoon. In a similar fashion to Sunday, highs will peak right around average.

More of the same can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday as skies remain partly cloudy, with high temperatures peaking in the lower 80s. The only rain chance we’re keeping an eye on is Thursday into early Friday where a few showers will be possible. Otherwise, it will be the rise in temperatures that we see for the upcoming weekend that will take over the weather headlines. With warmer flow setting up, highs climb into the low to mid 80s for Saturday, with upper 80s expected for Sunday.