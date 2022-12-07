Skies were mostly cloudy for much of Wednesday afternoon, but we did manage to squeeze out a little sunshine late in the day. The clearing, however, has allowed some fog to develop and continue across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. While it may not be as thick as it was Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, reduced visibility can be expected through the morning Thursday. Temperatures will fall back below freezing and this could mean freezing fog may occur again.

High pressure will turn winds to the east Thursday giving us a little dry air throughout the first half of the day. As low pressure moves in from the south Thursday evening, rain showers are expected to expand north across Illinois, reaching northern Illinois during the late afternoon and evening. The leading edge of the precipitation may mix with some light snow near the state line Thursday evening and overnight.

Temperatures for most will remain above freezing, but colder air wrapping in around the low Friday morning could cause a switchover to wet snow for some across southern Wisconsin and far northern Illinois. The best places for some snow during that time look be along and north of Highway 72 and 20. South of that corridor it’ll remain mostly rain. Minor accumulations are possible but will likely remain on grassy and elevated surfaces. In southern Wisconsin an inch or two could fall, with lesser amounts to the south.

So far locally there are no winter headlines, but a Winter Weather Advisory does exist for areas across the Plains and Midwest. By Friday afternoon skies will begin to dry out with cloud cover lasting through the evening. Temperatures on Friday will warm to right around 40 degrees. There is another chance for some rain and snow Saturday afternoon and evening with drier skies for Sunday. Highs through the weekend will warm into the low 40s.