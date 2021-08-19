Foggy Start, Late-Summer Heat Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Foggy Start Yet Again:

Once again, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin is waking up to a round of patchy dense fog. The fog isn’t dense enough for the issuance of a dense fog advisory. However, if you plan on traveling during the morning commute, it’ll be important to give yourself a few extra minutes for travel. Fog should linger into the mid-morning hours, giving way to a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Hot & Humid Thursday:

Given that we won’t have as much forcing to work with in the atmosphere, rain chances today will be slimmer than yesterday. But when you add the heat and humidity into the equation, it may be enough to pop-up an isolated afternoon sprinkle or shower. Otherwise, a good chunk of our Thursday remains dry, with highs close to the 90-degree mark. Skies look to clear some as we head into the overnight hours. The combination of that, along with very light surface winds, will allow another layer of fog to develop by sunrise Friday.

Weekend Preview:

Unfortunately, this late-summer heat isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as we move forward into the upcoming weekend. Guidance shows a dry but hot end to the work week, as high temperatures will once again top out near 90°. With dew points sitting near the 70° mark, heat indices Friday afternoon are expected to climb into the low 90s. So, if you plan on attending Rockford’s City Market, or the Winnebago County Fair, please make heat safety a big priority.

Saturday’s Chances:

Moisture will continue to increase into Friday night as a cold front approaches from the west-northwest. This will help bring a round of showers, isolated thunderstorms to the area overnight into Saturday morning. Over the last day or so, models have come into better agreement on the timing of Saturday’s cold front, bringing it through late in the afternoon. Along with it comes perhaps our best chance for showers and storms. As of this morning, the threat for severe weather remains low. But we still have a good chunk of time for things to change, so make sure to stay up-to-date with the forecast.