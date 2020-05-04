Following a Sun-filled Weekend, Temperatures Tumble

The weather we witnessed both Saturday and Sunday was just what the Stateline needed, as highs climbed into the mid to upper 70s. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a little bit before we see temperatures that warm return to the area. Overnight, a “backdoor” or “pneumonia” cold front came in and rapidly drop form the low 70s, to the upper 30s-low 40s this morning. High temperatures today are going to be significantly cooler than what the region enjoyed over this past weekend.

First off, May the 4th be with you (for any of you that are Star Wars fans). Most locations are going to struggle to get to near 60° under increasingly cloudy skies and northeast surface flow. Despite the increasing cloud cover, dry conditions are forecast to stick around through much of the day. Model guidance suggests rain chances holds off until tonight. If you are thinking about going outside for a much needed stroll, a bike ride, or just to grab some fresh air, you still have the thumbs up today. You will just have to dress a little warmer this time around.

Rain chances begin to ramp up overnight. Current thinking suggests that a few light showers will begin to pop up after midnight, becoming more widespread by sunrise tomorrow morning. Thankfully, the bulk of the rain will stay to the south around the surface low. For those that will be heading out the door bright and early, I would definitely have a rain jacket on, or have an umbrella with you just in case. Rain is likely to be with us for the start of Tuesday before tapering off by the early afternoon hours. Skies will remain cloudy through the rest of our Tuesday, despite the tapering rain chances. Under those cloud-covered skies, temperatures are going to struggle to get much above 50°.

Fortunately, tomorrow is going to be the coolest day of the next seven day. However, this cooler than average trend is expected to stretch into the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for both Wednesday and Thursday as highs climb back into the 60’s. A stray shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible Wednesday afternoon with a bit more sunshine in the forecast. Thursday is likely to be the warmest day of the next seven days, as highs will top out around the 64° mark. As a reminder, high temperatures for early May are typically in the upper 60s. Not cool momma nature, not cool!