Fourth Forecast: Hot and Mostly Dry

Isolated showers and even a thunderstorm or two will be possible Friday evening as storms to the north slowly sink south, closer to south-central Illinois. Friday night skies are expected to remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 60s.

The temperature will climb quickly during the morning and afternoon Saturday, with highs reaching close to 90 degrees as early as Noon in some locations. A ridge of high pressure will anchor itself a little closer to the Stateline Saturday and Sunday, leaving the majority of the area dry and hot. A weak disturbance moving through the ridge, however, could help fire off a shower or two across southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa, perhaps far northwest Illinois, during peak heating of the day Saturday. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be very similar to Friday, warming into the low 90s. While it will be hot, it won’t be overly humid. Dew point temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid 60s, which will push the heat index into the mid 90s. Still hot, but not overly humid.

Still, you’ll need to take extra precautions if you’re planning on being outside for a prolonged period of time. Remember to stay hydrated, limit your time outdoors in the direct sunlight, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning and wear light colored clothing. Also, remember to check on the elderly and those who do not have air conditioning.

Rain chances will be few and far between heading into early next week as we remain under sinking air thanks to the high pressure ridge. Storms chances will slowly be on the increase, however, towards the end of next week that could briefly give us a break from some of the heat and humidity. The rainfall we’ve had as of late hasn’t been uniform, and more widespread with the heavy downpours. The recent heat and days of nearly full sunshine have really taken the moisture out of the ground. We’ve got at least a few dry days before any reasonable chance for rain returns.