Freeze Likely By Saturday Morning, Freeze Warning Issued

A late-season and unnecessary (If I may add) blast of cold air began to filter into the Stateline after a cold front that slid through overnight. Temperatures this morning ended up in the upper 30s for most, which is about 5-15° cooler than how we started off on Thursday.

Along with this morning’s chill, winds have picked up behind the cold front. Winds so far have been sustained at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts upwards of 25 mph. These gusty winds might make for a bumpy drive for some this morning, and are likely going to continue into the afternoon. The one positive to this chilly forecast is that the sunshine will stick around into the afternoon. But despite the plenty of sunshine, highs only climb into the upper 40s-low 50s as a late-season blast of chill moves overhead.

Overnight tonight, especially during the early hours of Saturday morning, are when we are going to feel the bulk of this cold snap. The atmosphere overhead is going to be prime for temperatures to “bottom out” or rapidly drop into the upper 20s and low 30s across the region.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to upgrade the entire region from a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning. This warning will go into effect at midnight tonight, and should be allowed to expire at 7 o’clock Saturday morning. In fact, Freeze Warning’s extend from southern Minnesota, to northern Georgia, to eastern Pennsylvania. So, the Stateline isn’t the only area that is going to wake up to unseasonably cold conditions on Saturday.

It has been a while since we’ve talked about the potential for a freeze. But, if you are someone who has a green thumb, it is essential that you protect your plants from being damaged by this upcoming freeze. Be sure to cover any tender or sensitive vegetation before sunset later today. If unable to cover plants, watering the area around them can also help slow how quickly the soil cools. Any potted plants should be brought inside before temperatures drop late Friday evening.

Mother’s Day weekend will begin on a chilly note. But thanks to an area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine is going to allow for highs to get back into the mid to upper 50s. Moving further into Mother’s Day weekend will begin on a chilly note. But thanks to an area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine is going to allow for highs to get back into the mid to upper 50s. Moving further into the weekend, this high pressure system will be quick to move out of the Midwest, allowing clouds to fill in ahead of rain chances overnight Saturday into Sunday. A surface low will track right over the Stateline by Sunday morning, bringing cloudy, rainy, and chilly conditions into Sunday afternoon. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms across the Stateline, and across the world!