Freeze Warning Expires, Cold Start to November

Warm, Wet October:

This past October goes into the record books as one of Rockford’s warmest, and wettest Octobers on record. The average high for the month came in at a whopping 58.3°, ranking 6th for warmest Octobers on record. And it’s no surprise when I say that it was an extremely wet month as well.

October featured multiple doses of much-needed rainfall, enough to slightly improve the drought situation that’s plagued the Stateline for a majority of the year. It didn’t quite make it into the top 10, but it will have to settle as the 13th wettest October on record. Although there wasn’t any rain with the cold front that slid through on Halloween, the colder air-mass behind it has set the stage for an unseasonable cold start to November.

Cold Start to November:

The freeze warning that went into effect at midnight last night remains in effect until 9AM. With mostly clear skies and light winds in place, the environment was prime for temperatures to fall on either side of the 30-degree mark this morning. Along with extra layers, be sure to give your vehicle a few minutes to warm up before you officially leave as widespread frost is likely. The cooler start to the day will set the tone for the rest of our Monday, with highs ending up 5 to 10 degrees cooler than on Halloween.

Although today begins on a sun-filled note, a weak disturbance gliding across the central plains will help increase our cloud cover by mid to late-morning.

Skies look to remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon, with highs ending up in the mid to upper 40s. Along with the clouds comes a brief increase in our winds, with westerly winds gusting up to 25 mph at times. Thankfully, it does seem that this afternoon’s breeze will ease up just in time for the evening commute. As this weak disturbance moves away from the Stateline, skies clear out allowing temperatures to bottom out once again.

Bundling up will be a priority the next few days as below-average temperatures are set to continue well into the work week. Daily highs will be locked in the mid to upper 40s, which ends up 5 to 10 degrees below early-November standards. Along with cooler days comes cooler nights as overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Temperatures this cold are typically something that we don’t see until the end of November. While we’ve got a chilly week ahead of us, the good news is that it won’t last forever. Temperatures are expected climb closer to normal by Friday, with above-average temperatures likely to return by the upcoming weekend.