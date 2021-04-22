Freeze Warning Expires, Sunshine Makes a Big Return For Earth Day

Second Freeze Warning:

It’s been a while since our neck of the woods observed low temperatures in the 20s. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to the beginning of the month, April 2nd, to find our last low in the 20s. Cloud cover moving in late may have slowed the cooling process overnight. However, these clouds are expected to make a quick exit early this morning, bringing back the potential for a few spots to fall into the upper 20s. For that reason, the National Weather Service continues to keep a Freeze Warning in effect for all of our counties in northern Illinois up until 9AM this morning. Be sure to bundle up before you head out the door, and also give your car a couple of minutes to warm up before hitting the roads.

Earth Day Forecast:

First of all, happy Earth Day everyone! Thankfully, the weather cooperates as we take today to celebrate our beautiful planet. An area of high pressure looks to settle to our southwest, bringing plenty of sunshine to the area following this morning’s cloud cover. A breeze does develop by the afternoon, with gusts approaching 25 mph at times. Winds overall look to be out of the westerly direction with highs topping out close to the 60s° mark. To quickly summarize, a forecast were there will be plenty of opportunities to get outside. Today’s breeze will quickly wind down during the evening commute, resulting in a quiet start to our night. Thankfully, no freeze warning is expected as increasing clouds late tonight will only allow temperatures to drop down into the upper 30s.

Showery Friday:

The first half of our Friday remains dry, under a mostly cloudy sky. It’ll be important to have the umbrella on hand just in case, as a few showers look to move in during the second half of the day. Friday’s showers give way to a generally dry weekend. Guidance continues to show skies remaining mostly cloudy on Saturday with sunshine returning by Sunday. Our best chances for rain in the foreseeable future look to arrive next week, along with the late-spring warmth. Temperatures soar into the 70’s starting Monday, with highs approaching 80 degrees by Tuesday.