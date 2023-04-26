Temperatures are much cooler than this time yesterday when a few areas south and southwest of Rockford like Rochelle and Sterling were still in the lower 40s. Early Wednesday morning, temperatures are down to the upper 20s/lower 30s. A few locations northwest of Rockford like Galena and Monroe are still in the mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in place until 8am for northern Illinois counties in the Stateline.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s today, a bit warmer than yesterday, but still about 10 degrees below normal. Temperatures just two weeks ago reached 82 at the airport in Rockford and today we will not even hit 60, nonetheless, a big change in the temperature department. Winds will gust potentially to 15 mph, less breezy than the last few days. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible where areas get down closer to freezing level.

We will be dry until the end of the week. Saturday ahead of a cold front will be our next chance of rain. Conditions dry out for the time being and our temperatures continue to warm. Temperatures will be back to above normal, though only slightly, Thursday and Friday in the mid 60s. By the weekend, temperatures fall back to below normal into the upper 50s, near 60 Saturday, then the 50-degree mark Sunday.