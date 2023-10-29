Few Sunday Showers:

Friday’s cold front meant business as temperatures fell from the upper 60s Friday afternoon to barely making it out of the 40s Saturday.

This cooling trend will continue as our Sunday features plenty of cloud cover. This will prevent us from efficiently warming up, leaving highs in the low 40s. Along with today’s cloud cover does come a chance for a few afternoon showers.

Freeze Warning Issued:

The bigger weather headline is the bitter cold that arrives Monday morning. Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed the entire Stateline under a FREEZE WARNING.

This will run from 12AM to 9AM Monday as lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 20s. Again, make sure before heading to bed this evening that you are taking preventative measures to keep your crops and plants safe as well as your pipes.

Pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.