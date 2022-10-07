Much Cooler Friday:

Friday morning features quite the chill thanks to the strong frontal boundary that came through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday. This took us from the low 70s Thursday to the upper 30s and low 40s this morning.

Before heading out, be sure to dress warmly in extra layers. The chill out there this morning is a sign for things to come as temperatures remain pretty chilly for those who plan to be out this afternoon. Under a mix of clouds and sunshine, we can expect temperatures to trend 15°-20° cooler, in the lower 50s. Although winds won’t be as strong, a northerly breeze will persist with gusts topping around 20 mph.

Freeze Warning Overnight:

As high pressure nears, our atmosphere will become favorable for temperatures to rapidly drop even further into the 30s overnight. For that, the National Weather Service has placed Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside County in northern Illinois along with our three counties up in southern Wisconsin under a Freeze Warning from 1AM-9AM Saturday.

The rest of the forecast area will be placed under a Freeze Watch during the same time frame. Remember, it’s important to prepare any sensitive plants that you have outside by covering them up, or by bringing them indoors before heading to bed.

Dry Weekend Ahead:

By Saturday afternoon, this high pressure system will be sitting over northern Missouri, placing our winds out of the west. Temperatures as of a result will end up a few degrees warmer, peaking in the upper 50s under plenty of sun.

The warming trend continues into Sunday as winds will have more of a southwest tilt. Expect highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Forecast models then show our next cold front diving into the area from the northwestern Great Lakes. However, unlike the cold front that came through the area yesterday, this one won’t nearly have as much cold air behind it. So, highs shouldn’t have an issue climbing back into the upper 60s Monday afternoon.

Saturday’s Full Moon:

With the weather remaining dry over the upcoming weekend, this will give us here at home the perfect opportunity to view October’s full moon. Also known as the “Hunter’s” full moon, it will officially become full at 4:54PM CDT, and will rise above the horizon at 6:12PM. If you plan to head out and view it, bundle up as overnight lows are expected to drop into the 30s & 40s.