A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for all of northern Illinois beginning late Tuesday night, lasting through Wednesday morning.

Cloud cover has been thick throughout most of the day Tuesday, although there have been some breaks developing late this afternoon. Clearing should continue throughout the evening, leaving skies mostly clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. A light breeze from the northeast may limit widespread and heavy frost development, but areas of frost are possible area wide. Frost will also be likely Wednesday night before temperatures warm into Thursday morning.

While the chill may seem late in the season, we’re actually right on track for when northern Illinois experiences – on average – it’s last Spring freeze. That typically occurs within the last week of April. The below average temperature trend looks to continue through the beginning of May.