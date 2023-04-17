A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for all of northern Illinois beginning late Monday evening, lasting through 8am Tuesday.

Skies will continue to clear throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening from southwest to northeast. Winds will slowly begin to ease as low pressure pulls further away from the Stateline. High pressure moving in tonight will settle just to the west of the Mississippi River. Temperatures are likely to fall below freezing, dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s area wide.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, as well as other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Be sure to cover up or bring in any sensitive plants or vegetation tonight.