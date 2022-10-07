The cold front from yesterday brought in a much cooler air mass, and that showed in our high temperatures only reaching the 50s Friday afternoon. It also shows when you look at just how wide of an area is under Frost/Freeze Alerts. Areas even as far South as Kentucky could see temperatures near freezing overnight tonight.

Locally, the entire Stateline is under that Freeze Warning, as temperatures could reach the low 30s across much of the area. This warning goes into effect at 1AM tonight and lasts through tomorrow morning.

Here in Rockford, the forecast low temperature is 33°, but frost and freezing conditions will be likely. The clear skies we saw Friday afternoon help to contribute to temperatures falling as quickly as they will.

Though tomorrow starts out frosty, we will work our way back into the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon. Similar to Friday, we will see plenty of sun, but we will not see that reflected in our temperatures. Tomorrow night will be cold again, but not quite as cold as tonight.

Looking ahead to the middle of the week, the jet stream becomes a bit more unsettled, and brings an increase in temperatures for the Tuesday to Wednesday range. Right on its heels is another trough, to bring in some rain chances for Tuesday – Thursday.

While this model is still a way out, there is the potential for some soaking rain, especially on Wednesday. There is a small chance we could see some thunder as well. Stay tuned to the forecast in the coming days!

We remain much cooler in the short term, but we gradually warm through Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine before rain chances move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures climb all the way into the low 70s before another pair of cold fronts brings us back down into the 50s for next weekend.