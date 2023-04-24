April So Far:

With cloud cover sitting firmly in place for much of Sunday, high temperatures for most barely made it into the low 40s. All in all, Rockford’s high of 41-degrees marks the 9th time during the month of April where the Rockford Airport has registered a below-average day, leaving the 14 remaining days above-average.

Seasonably Chilly Monday:

Clouds clearing out during the overnight hours will result in a more sun-filled start to our Monday. However, you’ll need to put on that thicker coat before you step out as temperatures have fallen into the upper 20s and low 30s. You may want to also give your vehicle a few minutes to warm up as frost is likely to develop. With that being said, a FREEZE WARNING is in effect for our northern Illinois counties until 8AM this morning.

Unfortunately, forecast models do show clouds filling back in by or shortly after midday, leaving partly to mostly cloudy for the remainder of the day. That, along with a light west-northwest wind will keep temperatures chilly, in the low 50s.

A weak disturbance sliding across eastern Iowa will likely bring enough moisture for a round of light and widely-scattered showers late this evening, with chances carrying into the early stages of Tuesday. Rain will likely taper off before mid-morning, leaving us dry for Tuesday afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It’s during this time in which we see a shift in our winds from the southeast to the northeast, limiting temperatures to the low 50s.