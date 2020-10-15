Freeze Watch issued for Thursday night

Strong winds will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend as a fast moving jet stream remains positioned across much of the Midwest and Great Lakes. Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon reached 35 mph at times following some of the cloud cover from earlier in the morning. Now that a cold front has come through, wind speeds will begin to subside through the remainder of the evening and overnight. However, winds will pick right back up Wednesday afternoon from the South, at times gusting near 40 mph. Those strong winds will continue through at least Saturday afternoon.

A very strong and active jet stream has been moving from west to east across much of the country the last few days. Within the jet stream, several quick moving low pressure systems have been zipping to our north. Those strong winds in the jet stream have been able to 'mix down' near the surface, increasing our wind speeds at times. The mixing in the atmosphere is a result of the sunny afternoons and fast moving storm systems. Think of our atmosphere as a pot of water on the stove. As the stove heats the water, it begins to boil and mix. The same kind of process happens with our atmosphere. The sun is our 'stove' working to mix the atmosphere, transferring the stronger winds aloft down near the surface. As long as the strong and active jet stream remains overhead, we'll continue to experience stronger wind gusts down near the surface.