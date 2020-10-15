Freeze Watch issued for Thursday night

A Freeze Watch has been issued for a portion of northern Illinois beginning late Thursday evening, lasting into Friday morning. A couple cold fronts coming in Wednesday night/Thursday morning will bring a much cooler air mass southward into the Stateline Thursday. Highs on Thursday will only warm into the low to mid 50s. Skies will start mostly cloudy but then clear for the afternoon.
Winds will remain breezy through much of the afternoon but lighten up Thursday night as high pressure slides to the south. Temperatures by Friday morning are forecast to drop into the low 30s, with a few upper 20s possible. The sub-freezing temperatures during that time could kill any sensitive vegetation and could be the end of the growing season.