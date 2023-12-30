2023 looks to end on a busy note with the weather, as our incoming system will bring freezing drizzle and snow into New Year’s Eve. Freezing drizzle has been developing across Southern Minnesota with reports of spinouts and slick roads that way. This drizzle will spread Southeast into the Stateline over the next few hours, leading to heightened potential for slick roads locally toward midnight and beyond. Freezing rain/drizzle develops when there is a small nose of warm air a few thousand feet up that melts precipitation before it refreezes at the surface on contact. A glaze of ice of possible through the morning. This will lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Sometime after midnight, freezing drizzle may transition into more snow showers/flurries as the warm nose mentioned above lifts above the layer of the atmosphere that snow forms. Once this happens, snow showers will become the dominant feature into the early morning and afternoon. Snow will not be particularly heavy, given the lack of moisture in the atmosphere. All told, up to a half inch or an inch of snow may fall by the end of Sunday.

As the confidence in the freezing drizzle forecast has come together over the last few hours, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Stateline until Midnight for Southern Wisconsin and Noon Sunday for Northern Illinois. Slick conditions are possible through the night and into tomorrow.

Snow will clear out toward Sunday evening, leading to a clear and chilly night to ring in the new year. By midnight, temperatures will be in the mid-20s under clearing skies.

After the snow tomorrow, a quieter week looks to set up with even some sunshine to start 2024, followed by a slim chance for snow Wednesday, and highs in the 30s throughout the week.