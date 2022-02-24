A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is now in effect for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as light snow has moved into the area. Flurries and light snow have been falling throughout much of the day, with the earlier snow the result of lake effect off of Lake Michigan. While not too common to have lake effect this far inland, it can and does happen.

The snow we see from tonight is the result of an upper level low that’ll move across the Midwest late Thursday night. An uptick in some of the light snow has occurred over the last several hours, but there has also been a little lull in some of the activity over northern Illinois.

That break in the snow is the result of some dry air getting pulled in around the main upper low over Iowa. That dry air also lead to some freezing drizzle mixing in with the very fine snow flurries during the afternoon. While not enough to cause major issues on the roads, it was enough to glaze over windshields and mirrors on vehicles. And you may even notice a glaze of ice on some elevated surfaces.

Over time the dry air will become saturated enough to allow the snow to fill. In fact, we’re already beginning to see that as of 6:30pm. That trend is something that’ll continue through the evening and early overnight before coming to end Friday morning.

We’re not expecting heavy snowfall, but a light, steady snow that’ll continue through early Friday. A few pockets of moderate snow may be found as the upper level low moves closer to the region, around Midnight. Snow totals across the area will range between 1-3 inches. The snow will be more fluffy due to cooler surface temperatures. Those same cool temperatures will also allow the snow to stick easily to road surfaces, especially surfaces that haven’t been cleared completely from Tuesday’s freezing rain. Slick road conditions are anticipated not only through Thursday night, but also into Friday morning. Flurries will then linger through the morning with partly sunny skies throughout Friday afternoon.